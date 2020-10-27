Veterinary Healthcare Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Veterinary Healthcare Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Veterinary Healthcare market report contains a primary overview of the Veterinary Healthcare market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Veterinary Healthcare market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Veterinary Healthcare industry.
Competitor Landscape: Veterinary Healthcare market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Significant Growth in the Demand for Vaccines may Boost the Growth of the Veterinary Healthcare Market Over the Forecast Period
In the developed markets, companion animals play an inevitable role in families, where they are essentially considered as family members than pets. In emerging markets, livestock animals are given high importance. Across different geographies, the importance of vaccine has risen significantly. The trend of a large number of families opting for pet insurance was observed across major consumer spending stores, globally. Apart from livestock, sheltered/housed animals represent a significant share of the animal population, who are at the great risk of exposure to vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. Vaccines for pets provide immunity against diseases, providing a protective barrier for humans from contacting diseases from their animals who are more likely to come into contact with wildlife. In several cases of food-producing animals, the industry and governments work closely to develop vaccines against the major outbreak of diseases in animals, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Some of the major challenges to the market include the unavailability of vaccines against several livestock vector-borne pathogens and strict regulatory approval processes for gaining market authorization. Funding for vaccine banks has become important over time. Over the forecast period, the necessity of vaccines and their development are expected to boost the growth of the veterinary healthcare market.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Market, Over the Forecast Period
Veterinary healthcare is an integral part of the US economy. It is among the most innovative industries in the United States, where it represents 2% of the total US pharmaceutical market. Mexico and Canada are among the largest export markets for meat and dairy products for the United States, each year. Apart from the economic benefits, the social benefits of the animals are far-reaching and highly recognized by several communities. As per the American Pet Products Association, the overall spending in the US pet market increased by 4.1% between 2016 and 2017, from USD 66.75 billion to USD 69.51 billion. Thus, with several factors aiding to develop a better environment, the North American region plays a vital role in the growth of veterinary healthcare.
Detailed TOC of Veterinary Healthcare Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare
4.3.2 Increasing Initiatives by the Governments and Animal Welfare Associations of Different Countries
4.3.3 Increasing Productivity at the Risk of Emerging Zoonosis
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Funding in LMIC
4.4.2 Use of Counterfeit Medicines
4.4.3 Increasing Cost of Animal Testing and Veterinary Services
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 By Therapeutics
5.1.1.1 Vaccines
5.1.1.2 Parasiticides
5.1.1.3 Anti-infectives
5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives
5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics
5.1.2 By Diagnostics
5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests
5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics
5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging
5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry
5.1.2.5 Other Diagnostics
5.2 By Animal Type
5.2.1 Dogs and Cats
5.2.2 Horses
5.2.3 Ruminants
5.2.4 Swine
5.2.5 Poultry
5.2.6 Other Animals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 France
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 UK
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bayer Healthcare
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.3 Ceva Animal Health Inc.
6.1.4 Elanco
6.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories
6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.7 Phibro Animal Health
6.1.8 Vetoquinol
6.1.9 Virbac
6.1.10 Zoetis Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
