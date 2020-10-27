Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Electrophysiology Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electrophysiology market report contains a primary overview of the Electrophysiology market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type
Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues that may result in irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation are the most commonly used types of ablation catheters, and both are expected to hold significant market shares, aided by related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.
North America Dominates the Market and it is Expected to Continue So during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for electrophysiology and the region is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rise in the number of arrhythmia and heart failure cases in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the electrophysiology market, owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, rising medical tourism, and increasing incidences of heart failure cases.
Detailed TOC of Electrophysiology Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electrophysiology
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Catheter Ablation Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.1 Cryoablation EP Catheters
5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.3 Microwave Ablation Systems
5.1.1.4 Laser Ablation Systems
5.1.1.5 Other Ablation Catheters
5.1.2 Laboratory Devices
5.1.2.1 EP X-Ray Systems
5.1.2.2 3D Mapping Systems
5.1.2.3 EP Recording Systems
5.1.2.4 EP Remote Steering Systems
5.1.2.5 Other Laboratory Devices
5.1.3 Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.1 Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.2 Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.3 Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.4 Access Devices
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 Target Disease
5.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation
5.2.2 Atrial Flutter
5.2.3 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome
5.2.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia
5.2.5 Other Target Diseases
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Biotronik SE & Co.KG
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
6.1.7 Microport Scientific Corporation
6.1.8 Philips Healthcare
6.1.9 Siemens AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
