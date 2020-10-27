In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“In-Vitro Fertilization Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the In-Vitro Fertilization market report contains a primary overview of the In-Vitro Fertilization market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global In-Vitro Fertilization market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the In-Vitro Fertilization industry.
Competitor Landscape: In-Vitro Fertilization market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The IVF Culture Media Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in Terms of Revenue Generated
The IVF culture media segment is expected to hold the largest share by revenue generated, during the forecast period. The large share can be attributed to the high volume of culture media. Other products, such as IVF cabinet and micromanipulator are capital equipment requiring one time investments. However, culture media is required in every IVF procedure. Semen processing media, ovum processing media, cryopreservation media, and embryo culture media are the major culture media types used during IVF procedures. Fertility centers across the globe are using the latest generation of culture media to maximize the success of the procedure. Furthermore, market players are continuously launching improved versions of their culture media, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the segment.
On the basis of the end user, fertility clinics are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the rise in demand for artificial reproductive techniques, the number of fertility clinics is increasing considerably, especially in the developing regions.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Rapid Growth
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period, owing to the less stringent regulatory environment associated with in vitro fertilization. The low cost of IVF in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, when compared to developed countries like the United States and Germany, and the growing medical tourism for IVF are also supplementing the growth of the market in the region. Hospitals and fertility centers in India are providing specialized services for international patients. Due to less stringent legal measures and regulatory requirements, the fertility centers in India can provide more patient-oriented treatments when compared with the developed regions, which is leading to the expansion of the market in the region.
Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Fertilization Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Success Rate of IVF Technology
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about IVF Technology
4.2.3 Delayed Onset of Pregnancies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with In Vitro Fertilization
4.3.2 Social Stigma, Ethical and Legal Issues associated with In Vitro Fertilization
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Instrument
5.1.1 IVF Culture Media
5.1.2 Incubators
5.1.3 Cryosystem
5.1.4 IVF Cabinet
5.1.5 Ovum Aspiration Pump
5.1.6 Sperm Aspiration Pump
5.1.7 Micromanipulator
5.1.8 Other Instruments
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Fertility Clinics
5.2.2 Hospitals
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cook Medical Inc.
6.1.2 CooperSurgical Inc.
6.1.3 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.
6.1.4 Genea Biomedx
6.1.5 Hamilton Thorne Inc.
6.1.6 Laboratoire CCD
6.1.7 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)
6.1.8 Nidacon International AB
6.1.9 Nikon Corporation
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.11 Vitrolife AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
