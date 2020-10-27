Ophthalmic Drugs Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Ophthalmic Drugs Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ophthalmic Drugs market report contains a primary overview of the Ophthalmic Drugs market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Ophthalmic Drugs market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ophthalmic Drugs industry.

Competitor Landscape: Ophthalmic Drugs market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

The Dry Eye Segment under Drug Class is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Dry eye disease (DED) is a multi-factorial disease of the tear film and ocular surface that results in ocular discomfort, visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface. It is a generally under-diagnosed clinical condition, as patients often attribute the experienced DED symptoms to aging, and hence, it remains an under-researched condition in the low- and middle-income countries. The prevalence of DED can be as high as 30% of the total population. In the last decade, only one drug was approved for the treatment of DED by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (i.e., Restasis by Allergan Inc.). DED is a major public health problem, the burden of which is likely to increase due to the increasing proportion of the aging population and the adoption of modern lifestyle. Dry eye disease is a common ocular disorder in the elderly and a frequent cause of eye care visits among this age group. The total annual cost of dry eye drug to the US economy can be more than USD 55 billion. Thus, the development of new drug treatments for dry eye is essential for both the dry eye patients and the ophthalmic industry. Many drugs are in the pipeline for dry eye diseases. The increasing prevalence of DED, approval of drugs for its treatment, and government initiatives to eradicate it are the main factors spurring the growth of the market studied.

The Asia-Pacific Segment is Expected to Account for the Fastest Growth Rate

The ophthalmic drugs market is expanding and growing, globally. The market has been witnessing an especially exponential growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Glaucoma and tear substitute (for dry eye) drugs are the leading products in Asia-Pacific. India is likely to be among the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and the sixth-largest market, globally, in absolute size, according to the Clinical and Experimental Vision and Eye Research, India, 2018. Increase in the number of middle-class households, advancement in medical infrastructure, and the increasing penetration of health insurance in the country are likely to play a significant role in influencing this growth. According to the National Health Policy (NHP), in India, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness with at least 12 million people have affected and nearly 1.2 million people having blinded from the disease. More than 90% of the cases of glaucoma remain undiagnosed in the country.

Moreover, the prevalence of glaucoma increases with age. Thus, the rising prevalence of glaucoma and an increase in healthcare expenditure are spurring the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market in India. Furthermore, the country’s government is also playing an important role, since the cost of glaucoma treatment in India is one of the lowest in the world.

Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Eye-related Disorders

4.2.2 Rising R&D Pertaining to the Development of Novel Drugs

4.2.3 Increasing Focus on Developing Combination Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Loss of Patent Protection for Popular Drugs

4.3.2 Lack of Health Insurance in the Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Anti-glaucoma Drug

5.1.2 Dry eye Drug

5.1.3 Ophthalmic Anti-allergy/Inflammatory

5.1.4 Retinal Drug

5.1.5 Anti-infective Drugs

5.1.6 Other Drugs

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 OTC Drug

5.2.2 Prescription Drug

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.2 Allergan

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Hoya Corporation

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.10 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

