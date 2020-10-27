Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device industry.

Competitor Landscape: Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International SA

Haag

Streit Group

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co. Ltd

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Overview:

The European ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.

According to Eurostat, cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical operations in Europe. This procedure was conducted more than 3.5 million times in 2015. The increasing rate of cataract surgeries has had a high impact on the ophthalmic market, resulting in the high demand for cataract surgery equipment and drugs. After 2012, the numbers have been steadily increasing, because of more and more people opting for cataract surgeries. This has contributed to the rise in demand for various cataract-related devices and drugs.

Other factors, such as a large number of eye problems, availability of new and advanced devices, and patient preference for non-invasive treatment are also expected to drive the market in the future.

However, with the rise in the rate of eye surgeries being conducted in Europe, the waiting periods have also increased. Waiting time is a highly influential factor when it comes to a patient’s preference for undergoing eye surgeries. Delaying of surgery can have an impact on the patient’s satisfaction and quality of life, because of limited functionality, increased social isolation, anxiety, higher risks for development of more complications, worsening of symptoms, or poorer prognosis and outcome following surgery. Therefore, due to longer waiting periods in some European countries, patients are opting for foreign destinations for their surgery and treatment. In many areas, cataract surgery accounts for over half of all ophthalmic surgeries. Although the European ophthalmic market shows great promise due to the increasing number of eye surgeries, it still faces challenges, owing to increased waiting periods for surgery.