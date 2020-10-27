Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring market report contains a primary overview of the Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring industry.
Competitor Landscape: Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Portable Multi-parameter Patient Monitors Hold the Largest Market Share
The rising awareness regarding healthcare and increasing concern for the constant monitoring of health parameters of patients, pre-and post-surgery, is expected to drive the growth of the overall market. Multi-parameter monitors are of two major types: portable and fixed; of which, the portable monitors are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to factors, such as growing home healthcare, ease of monitoring post-surgical recovery patients, rising ambulatory care facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring. In addition, the competition among the major market players is on the rise, owing to growing technological advancements. Hence, the portable monitor’s segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Overall Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market
North America dominated the overall multi-parameter monitoring market and the region is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. In 2017, the multi-parameter patient monitoring market in the United States held the largest market share in the North American region, due to the high quality of healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the presence of a high percentage of the elderly population in the region is also likely to contribute to the growth of the multi-parameter patient monitoring market.
Detailed TOC of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes
4.2.2 Increase in Aging Population
4.2.3 Need to Contain Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.4 Demand for Home-based Monitoring Devices
4.2.5 Ease of Use and Portability of Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Resistance from the Healthcare Industry Professionals toward the Adoption of Patient Monitoring Systems
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Portable
5.1.2 Fixed
5.2 By Acuity Level
5.2.1 High Acuity Level
5.2.2 Medium Acuity Level
5.2.3 Low Acuity Level
5.3 By Target Area
5.3.1 Cardiology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Respiratory
5.3.4 Fetal and Neonatal
5.3.5 Weight Monitoring
5.3.6 Temperature Monitoring
5.3.7 Remote Monitoring
5.3.8 Other Target Areas
5.4 By End Users
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Home Healthcare
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 AMD Global Telemedicine
6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.5 Bosch Medical
6.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Medtronic PLC
6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
