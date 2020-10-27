Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market report contains a primary overview of the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Field Maintenance Segment is Expected to Grow at a High Pace
Currently, the field maintenance segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Field maintenance has to deal with very different tasks. These operations are performed simultaneously to lower the ground time, to increase aircraft productivity. Thus, management strongly emphasizes the time-efficiency of ground operations delivered either by themselves, the independent companies, or the airport authority. The time efficiency makes the task even tighter for field maintenance staff, and their efficiency depends on technically advanced equipment, information support systems, and coordination of staff. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to See the Highest Growth
At present, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue in the commercial aircraft MRO market. Singapore dominates the MRO market in Asia. In the recent years, several other Asian countries have also increased their investment in MRO facilities, trying to replicate the success of Singapore and Hong Kong in this sector. Low-cost carrier, to some extent, has changed the face of civil aviation in Asia. In tandem with the rise, the market for aircraft maintenance is also changing, as companies in countries like Indonesia and Thailand are also entering the market to challenge the dominance of established Singaporean players. Government policy also plays a key role, and the Singaporean government has been very forward-looking in supporting the aerospace industry. With the growing frequency of flights to and from the Asian countries, the demand for MRO centers is expected to rise in this region in the coming years. Moreover, due to the huge potential of the Asia-Pacific aviation market, several global players are establishing new centers in the region to cater to the growing demand.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 MRO Type
5.1.1 Engine MRO
5.1.2 Components MRO
5.1.3 Interior MRO
5.1.4 Airframe MRO
5.1.5 Modifications
5.1.6 Field Maintenance
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AAR Corp.
6.4.2 Delta TechOps
6.4.3 General Electric Company
6.4.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
6.4.5 Lufthansa Technik AG
6.4.6 Pratt and Whitney (United Technologies Corporation)
6.4.7 Rockwell Collins Inc.
6.4.8 SIA Engineering Company Ltd
6.4.9 TAP Maintenance & Engineering
6.4.10 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
6.4.11 MTU Aero Engines AG
6.4.12 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
