Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

The "Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior industry.
Competitor Landscape: Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The In-flight Entertainment Systems Segment Dominates in terms of Market Share
The in-flight entertainment systems segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To attract and enhance travelers’ experience during flight, airlines are adopting modern in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. Passengers can connect en route, with their personal devices, and enjoy the content of their choice. IFEC systems are even offering new and innovative sources of revenues for airlines, such as enhanced in-flight retailing. This has resulted in some of the airlines upgrading the IFEC systems for their existing fleet of aircraft. Airlines are also introducing content, depending on the flight destinations, to cater to the passengers’ demand. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of this segment, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Dominates in terms of Market Share
Asia-Pacific is currently dominating the market, and the region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies like China and India. According to IATA, China will replace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market by 2024, and India will displace the United Kingdom for third place by 2025. To cater to this growth, the region and the countries are procuring aircraft. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of Airbus’s total orders, worldwide, and there were more than 3,400 aircraft in service with about 100 airlines across the region and approximately 2,400 aircraft are on order with the Asia-Pacific customers for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Seats
5.1.2 Cabin Lighting
5.1.3 Inflight Entertainment Systems
5.1.4 Windows
5.1.5 Galley and Lavatories
5.1.6 Other Product Types
5.2 Class
5.2.1 First Class
5.2.2 Business Class
5.2.3 Economy and Premium Economy Class
5.3 Fit
5.3.1 Line Fit
5.3.2 Retro Fit
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Spain
5.4.2.5 Russia
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Safran
6.4.2 Collins Aerospace
6.4.3 RECARO Holding Gmbh
6.4.4 Thales SA
6.4.5 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd
6.4.6 Geven
6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.4.9 Diehl Aerospace GmbH
6.4.10 Jamco Corp.
6.4.11 Triumph Group
6.4.12 EnCore Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
