Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099177
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Narrow-body Aircraft Segment is Expected to Dominate the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market
In the past decade, low-cost carriers increased their market presence, and they currently hold a share of over 30% in the commercial aviation market. LCC operators prefer single-aisle aircraft, as they operate on shorter routes and also have low-profit margin. With the growing focus on connecting smaller airports to enhance a country’s air network, airlines are procuring narrow-body aircraft and regional jets that are efficient as well as economic on short haul flights. Of the 1,606 aircraft delivered by Airbus and Boeing together in 2018, the majority of the aircraft were narrow-body aircraft. Nose landing gear configuration is similar for a narrow-body and a wide-body aircraft; however, the main landing gear configuration differs. For instance, an A320 family of aircraft has 6 wheels in [1*2]+[2*2] configuration whereas A380 has 22 wheels in [1*2]+[2*4+2*6] configuration.
North America and Europe held a Major Share in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market in 2018
Boeing and Airbus are the two major commercial aircraft OEMs and they are based in the United States and France, respectively. The US aviation market is a matured market and it currently has the largest aircraft fleet. Majority of the aircraft assembly is carried out in the United States and France. However, in terms of new aircraft demand, the Asia-Pacific market seems to be lucrative. As China has newly introduced its C919 aircraft in the commercial market and has received over 800 orders, a huge demand for landing gear system is anticipated to be generated from this region in the coming years.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Main Landing Gear
5.1.2 Nose Landing Gear
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Narrow-body
5.2.2 Wide-body
5.2.3 Regional
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Héroux-Devtek
6.4.2 CIRCOR International Inc.
6.4.3 Magellan Aerospace
6.4.4 Triumph Group
6.4.5 Safran SA
6.4.6 United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)
6.4.7 SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.
6.4.8 AAR Corp.
6.4.9 Liebherr Group
6.4.10 Honeywell International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
