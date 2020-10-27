General Aviation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“General Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the General Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the General Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global General Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the General Aviation industry.
Competitor Landscape: General Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
Military was the leading segment in terms of revenue, as of 2018. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The increase in defense budgets and growing tensions among countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have driven the market for UAVs in the military segment, as the use of UAVs reduces the risk of losing human lives. The main reason behind the growth of the commercial UAV market, during the forecast period, is the increase in demand from various applications in the civil and commercial segments.
Asia-Pacific May Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market
Currently, North America holds the major share in the UAV market, globally. This is primarily due to the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles, both for commercial and military applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, due to growing popularity and changes in regulations in the region. The procurement of UAVs in the region is steadily growing, thereby driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific UAV market.
Detailed TOC of General Aviation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 UAV Type
5.1.1 TUAV
5.1.2 VTOL
5.1.3 MALE
5.1.4 HALE
5.1.5 Other UAV Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civil and Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 United Kingdom
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DJI
6.4.2 Aerovironment Inc.
6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.4 Cybaero AB
6.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.6 General Atomics
6.4.7 Parrot Drones SAS
6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
6.4.9 Thales SA
6.4.10 Airbus SA
6.4.11 Microdrones GmbH
6.4.12 The Boeing Company*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
