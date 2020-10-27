Saudi Arabia Defense Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Defense Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Defense market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Defense market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Saudi Arabia Defense market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Saudi Arabia Defense industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099172
Competitor Landscape: Saudi Arabia Defense market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099172
Key Market Trends:
Increasing terrorist activities and geopolitical conflicts in the neighbouring countries driving the growth of the market
Countries in the Middle East, like Iran, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, are experiencing continuous terrorist activities. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s neighboring countries are facing many geopolitical conflicts. The country is actively participating in the conflicts of Yemen. Moreover, Saudi has conflicts with Iran and Qatar. The aforementioned factors have led to the country spending huge amounts on its defense. Although the defense spending reduced in the recent past, the country was still among the top defense spenders, globally. This can be attributed to the country’s ambitions to make its military stronger, and be the region’s defense powerhouse.
The Vehicles Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth, during the Forecast Period
Saudi’s aggressive procurement of armaments and military vehicles is expected to be a huge growth driver for the market. The value of deliveries of military goods and services to Saudi Arabia from the United States alone, in 2017, was around USD 6.2 billion. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest arms importer in the world, during 1998-2017. There was a steep increase in the volume of arms imports in 2013-2017, which is a lot higher than those of the other countries in the Gulf region. The country is also procuring air- and land-based vehicles on a large scale. From 2016, the F-15S aircraft are being replaced by F-15SA aircraft. Also, the country is procuring large quantities of ordnance for the F-15SA aircraft from the United States. In March 2018, BAE Systems had agreed on a provisional sale of 48 Typhoon jets to the country. Saudi Arabia’s land and naval forces are continuously being improved. For example, during 2013-2017, the country received over 3,000 armored vehicles from Austria, Canada, France, Georgia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States.
Reason to buy Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report:
- Saudi Arabia Defense market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Saudi Arabia Defense market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Saudi Arabia Defense market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Saudi Arabia Defense and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Saudi Arabia Defense market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099172
Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Defense Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection
5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation
5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment
5.1.2 Communication Systems
5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition
5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems
5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons
5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System
5.1.3.4 Ammunitions
5.1.4 Vehicles
5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles
5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles
5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries
6.4.2 Advanced Electronics Company Limited
6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.4 The Boeing Company
6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.6 Raytheon Company
6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.8 General Dynamics
6.4.9 Airbus SE
6.4.10 United Technologies Corporation
6.4.11 Leonardo SpA
6.4.12 Thales Group*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Dyes Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Hydromassage Table Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Composite Slate Roofing Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Cervical Cancer Vaccine Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Foam Life Jackets Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis
Metal Scavenging Agents Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
CPP Cast Film Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Audiological Devices Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Stone Machinery Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
In-Memory Data Grid Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Diabetes Monitors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co