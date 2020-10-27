Saudi Arabia Defense Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Defense Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Defense market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Defense market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Saudi Arabia Defense market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Saudi Arabia Defense industry.

Competitor Landscape: Saudi Arabia Defense market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Advanced Electronics Company Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems PLC

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics

Airbus SE

United Technologies Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Thales Group Market Overview:

The Saudi Arabia defense market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2%, during the forecast period.

The country is one of the biggest military spenders in the world, and the biggest importer of arms from the United States. The high defense spending of the country, due to its robust economy and high GDP, has made the market lucrative for several local and foreign players.

Raising political tensions in the Middle East has led the country to invest more in the defense sector. A high amount of wealth in the country makes it an attractive place for illegal activities. Due to such factors, the Saudi Arabian government has plans to modernize its military by 2030.