Aircraft Engines Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Demand is the Highest for Turbofan Engines
Currently, the turbofan segment holds a major share in the aircraft engines market, and may continue to do so during the forecast period. Turbofan engines are most widely used in the commercial and military segment. New aircraft programs, like COMAC C919 and Boeing 777X, which are yet to enter service, are powered by newer generation turbofan engine. In 2018, Boeing and Airbus recorded 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries, respectively. With growing aircraft orders in the commercial aircraft segment, which is majorly dominated by the turbofan engine segment, the turbofan engine segment may register the highest CAGR during 2019-2024.
Geographical Trend
North America has the largest fleet of aircraft in the world. However, with increasing demand for new aircraft in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be among the major demand generating countries during this period, since both these countries are experiencing major growth in their air passenger traffic. Moreover, China is expected to overcome the US fleet size within the next four years, in the commercial aircraft segment. The shift in demand has attracted several suppliers of engine parts and components to establish a manufacturing base in the Asian region, in order to reduce supply chain complexities.
Detailed TOC of Aircraft Engines Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Engine Type
5.1.1 Turbofan
5.1.2 Turboprop
5.1.3 Turboshaft
5.1.4 Piston
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft
5.2.1.3 Regional Jet
5.2.2 Military
5.2.2.1 Fighter Jets
5.2.2.2 Transport Aircraft
5.2.2.3 Military Helicopter
5.2.3 General Aviation
5.2.3.1 Business Jets
5.2.3.2 Helicopters
5.2.3.3 Ultra-light Aircraft
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 GE
6.4.2 Safran SA
6.4.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
6.4.4 Pratt & Whitney (UTC)
6.4.5 International Aero Engines AG
6.4.6 Engine Alliance LLC
6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.8 IAE International Aero Engines AG
6.4.9 United Engine Corporation
6.4.10 MTU Aero Engines AG
6.4.11 CFM International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
