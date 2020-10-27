Smart Airport Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Smart Airport Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Smart Airport market report contains a primary overview of the Smart Airport market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Smart Airport market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Smart Airport industry.
Competitor Landscape: Smart Airport market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Noise Management Segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace
Currently, the noise management segment has the highest share among all the segments. Landing and take-off of an aircraft generate noise, and even though new-generation aircraft are quieter, major airports run specialized noise management programs to reduce and offset the noise created by their routine operations. Several major airports are installing noise monitoring devices to monitor the noise levels due to the aircraft. For instance, at Toronto Pearson Airport, the Noise Management Action Plan is reviewed every five years, and corrective measures are adopted depending on the requirement. Earlier, in December 2017, the airport announced its Noise Management Action Plan for 2018-2022. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth
In the smart airport market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record higher growth during the forecast period. China has one of the fastest growing air passenger traffics, with 35% increment in the number of passengers, over the past five years, and comes second after the United States, in terms of the total number of passengers carried. Additionally, the Indian private jet industry is booming, and has already witnessed various aircraft entering the market over the past decade. According to the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), India is the ninth-largest, in terms of aviation industry ranking.
Sydney Airport is preparing to try a facial recognition system designed to let travelers pass through check-in, baggage deposit, border and security screening, and boarding, after one initial passport presentation. This has led to a growth in the development of smart airports in the Asia-Pacific region, and has a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Detailed TOC of Smart Airport Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Security System
5.1.2 Communication Systems
5.1.3 Air and Ground Traffic Control
5.1.4 Passenger, Cargo and Baggage, and Ground Handling
5.2 Landside
5.2.1 Advanced Vehicle Parking Solutions
5.2.2 Smart Marketing Techniques
5.2.3 Security
5.3 Airside
5.3.1 Air Traffic Management
5.3.2 Aircraft Maintenance
5.3.3 Aircraft Parking
5.4 Terminal Side
5.4.1 Baggage Handling
5.4.2 Check-in Systems
5.4.3 Other Operations
5.5 Application
5.5.1 Aeronautical Operations
5.5.1.1 Gate Management
5.5.1.2 Noise Management
5.5.2 Non-aeronautical Operations
5.5.2.1 Supply Chain Management
5.5.2.2 Advanced Transport Services
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Spain
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Germany
5.6.2.5 Russia
5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 India
5.6.3.3 Japan
5.6.3.4 Australia
5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Chile
5.6.4.2 Brazil
5.6.4.3 Argentina
5.6.4.4 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5.2 Egypt
5.6.5.3 UAE
5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Honeywell international Inc.
6.4.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.4.3 Amadeus IT Group
6.4.4 Siemens AG
6.4.5 T-Systems international GmbH
6.4.6 Thales SA
6.4.7 SITA
6.4.8 Rockwell Collins Inc.
6.4.9 Raytheon Company
6.4.10 Sabre Corp.
6.4.11 IBM
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
