Commercial Aircraft Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Turbofan Segment to Have a High Market Share during the Forecast Period
The turbofan segment has the highest market share among all the segments, in 2018. Currently, the number of turbofan aircraft in the world are more than any of the other commercial aircraft types. Their use is being popularized by virtue of the advantages they offer, like their efficiency at high speeds and high altitudes. Most airliners today use turbofan engines, as they are efficient for long duration, long haul flights. The segment is also expected to show high growth rate during the forecast, as the procurement of turbofan aircraft is more compared to the aircraft operating with other engine types.
Asia-Pacific region to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period
Presently, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share among all the regions, due to a large number of aircraft procurement in the region. The growth in air passenger traffic is predominant in the region, and China and India are expected to be among the biggest aviation markets in the world, by the end of the period studied. Procurement of new generation commercial aircraft and the introduction of routes, even by the airlines of other countries in the region, are currently being taking place in the market. The aforementioned factors are expected to make the Asia-Pacific region register a high CAGR.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Fixed Wing aircraft
5.1.1.1 Narrow Body
5.1.1.2 Wide Body
5.1.1.3 Regional
5.1.1.4 Freighter
5.1.2 Rotorcraft
5.2 Engine Type
5.2.1 Turbofan
5.2.2 Turboprop
5.2.3 Turboshaft
5.3 Carrier Type
5.3.1 Full Service Carriers
5.3.2 Low Cost Carriers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018) and Aircraft Fleet Expansion
5.4.1.2 Introduction of New Routes and Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.4.1.3 Air Freight Analysis
5.4.1.4 Country
5.4.1.4.1 United States
5.4.1.4.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018) and Aircraft Fleet Expansion
5.4.2.2 Introduction of New Routes and Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.4.2.3 Air Freight Analysis
5.4.2.4 Country
5.4.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.4.2 France
5.4.2.4.3 Germany
5.4.2.4.4 Italy
5.4.2.4.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018) and Aircraft Fleet Expansion
5.4.3.2 Introduction of New Routes and Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.4.3.3 Air Freight Analysis
5.4.3.4 Country
5.4.3.4.1 China
5.4.3.4.2 India
5.4.3.4.3 Japan
5.4.3.4.4 South Korea
5.4.3.4.5 Singapore
5.4.3.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018) and Aircraft Fleet Expansion
5.4.4.2 Introduction of New Routes and Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.4.4.3 Air Freight Analysis
5.4.4.4 Country
5.4.4.4.1 Mexico
5.4.4.4.2 Brazil
5.4.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018) and Aircraft Fleet Expansion
5.4.5.2 Introduction of New Routes and Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.4.5.3 Air Freight Analysis
5.4.5.4 Country
5.4.5.4.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.4.2 UAE
5.4.5.4.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4.4 Qatar
5.4.5.4.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.
6.4.2 Embraer SA
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Airbus SE
6.4.5 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd
6.4.6 United Aircraft Corporation
6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.8 Leonardo SpA
6.4.9 Textron Inc.
6.4.10 Aviation Corporation of China
6.4.11 Russian Helicopters
6.4.12 MD Helicopters*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
