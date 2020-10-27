Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market report contains a primary overview of the Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit industry.
Competitor Landscape: Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) segment to experience the highest growth
The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries are working on the improvement of fire control, firepower, ergonomic and functional characteristics of the aging infantry fighting vehicles. The use of artificial intelligence and robotic combat modules like systems that can automatically detect and track targets are getting a high demand and the integration of these technologies into these vehicles is expected to propel the growth of this segment.
North America dominates in terms of market share
North America is currently the largest market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The increasing defense spending over the years along with the large ground vehicle fleet are two major reasons for the United States to carry out modernization programs to the increasing life span of the existing fleet. The country’s army operates one of the oldest fleets of Abraham tanks that have been in service since the 1980s. The US government initiated a project to modernize its fleet of armored vehicles back in 2009 and contracted General Dynamics Corporation to upgrade the battle tanks, APCs, IFVs, and other armored vehicles over the years. This is expected to further increase the modernization to integrate the latest technologies into the fleet of armored vehicles.
