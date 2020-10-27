Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Helicopter segment to dominate the market during the forecast period
The designs of the military helicopter have seen a drastic change over the past few years. Most advanced high-tech machines and digital glass cockpit systems are incorporated into the helicopters to enhance their effectiveness. Currently, many helicopter avionics modernization and upgrade projects are being taken up around the world. The glass cockpit systems provide the sophisticated real-time operating system with the latest processor technology that provides situational awareness for the pilots operating these helicopters. The avionics for the helicopters vary a lot compared to fixed-wing aircraft and the cockpit sophistication requirements are also high, especially in military application. Hence, this segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
North America dominates in terms of market share
As of 2018, North America had the highest market share out of all the regions. This was mainly due to the procurement and modernization plans of the US Department of Defense. The country currently has plans to procure F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, light attack aircraft, and trainer aircraft and also, to modernize its fleet of the B-1, B-52H, and B-2 aircraft. Such investments in the aircraft fleet will propel the growth of this region during the forecast period.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR, due to the increased procurement of aircraft and rotorcraft by countries like India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, among others. Also, fleet modernization plans in China and India will further drive the growth of the market.
Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Fives Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Systems
5.1.1 Multi-Functional Display Systems
5.1.2 Primary Flight Display
5.1.3 Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) Display
5.1.4 Other Systems
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Fighter Jet
5.2.2 Transport Aircraft
5.2.3 Helicopter
5.2.4 Other Aircraft Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Russia
5.3.2.4 UK
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Mexico
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Astronautics Corporation of America
6.4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.3 Esterline Technologies Corporation
6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.5 Garmin Ltd
6.4.6 Collins aerospace
6.4.7 Thales Group
6.4.8 Safran
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
