Europe Inflight Catering Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Flying Food Group, LLC

DO & CO

Gate Gourmet

Lufthansa Service Holding AG

Journey Group PLC

Emirates Flight Catering

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (CLS Catering)

JetFinity

Newrest International Group S.A.S

dnata

SATS Ltd

IGS Ground Services

The European inflight catering market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period.

Due to fierce competition in the aviation sector, where the differentiation between air carriers is minimal, food quality has emerged as one of the key points of differentiation. This trend is prevalent in Europe, where the growing tourism sector drives the aviation market. Customers start to prefer airlines that offer good amenities like inflight catering in both inbound and outbound flights to the region.