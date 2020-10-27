Europe Inflight Catering Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Inflight Catering Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Inflight Catering market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Inflight Catering market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Inflight Catering market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Inflight Catering industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Inflight Catering market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Meals segment dominates the Europe Inflight Catering Market
The food available on a flight is usually free of charge on full-service European airlines and on almost all long-distance flights. Meals are expected to be the dominant food type in the European inflight catering market during the forecast period. However, their share is not far from the bakery and confectionery segment, whose share in the European inflight catering market is particularly more than that of the other regions, as the passengers from the region prefer bread and other baked items in most of their dining. The inflight dinners for most of the European airlines include meat (most commonly chicken or beef), a salad or vegetable, a small roll, bread, cheese, and a dessert. During morning flights, cooked breakfast or a lighter, continental-style meal is provided. On certain long-haul flights (and short/medium haul flights within Europe), breakfast usually includes confectionaries like pancakes, along with eggs and other traditional breakfast foods, such as sausages, fruits, and grilled tomatoes.
The United Kingdom having the highest market share
The United Kingdom stands first in the number of passengers traveling by air in the European Union. The global passenger traffic in the United Kingdom was 151.87 million in 2017. This is 49.60% growth when compared to 101.51 million passengers handled by the airports of the United Kingdom in 2010. The presence of major airlines, like British Airways and EasyJet which are currently increasing their global connectivity with the introduction of new destinations, is expected to bring new menus on board the aircraft. British Airways is expected to introduce 13 new routes in 2019, in which 12 are from London and one is from Germany. Such new routes will encourage airlines to introduce destination specific meals.
Detailed TOC of Europe Inflight Catering Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Seating Class
5.1.1 Economy
5.1.2 Business
5.1.3 First
5.1.4 Other Aircraft Seating Classes
5.2 Flight Service Type
5.2.1 FSC
5.2.2 LCC
5.2.3 Other Flight Service Types
5.3 Food Type
5.3.1 Meals
5.3.2 Bakery and Confectionery
5.3.3 Beverages
5.3.4 Other Food Types
5.4 Country
5.4.1 Russia
5.4.2 Germany
5.4.3 France
5.4.4 UK
5.4.5 Italy
5.4.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Flying Food Group, LLC
6.4.2 DO & CO
6.4.3 Gate Gourmet
6.4.4 Lufthansa Service Holding AG
6.4.5 Journey Group PLC
6.4.6 Emirates Flight Catering
6.4.7 Cathay Pacific Catering Services (CLS Catering)
6.4.8 JetFinity
6.4.9 Newrest International Group S.A.S
6.4.10 dnata
6.4.11 SATS Ltd
6.4.12 IGS Ground Services
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
