Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market report contains a primary overview of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Endeavor Robotics (FLIR Systems)

Qinetiq

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Harris Corporation

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems

ICOR Technology

DOK

ING

Roboteam* Market Overview:

The market for the unmanned ground vehicle is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing use of UGVs to carry counter-insurgency and combat operations. This is primarily to reduce human casualties in such situations.

Increasing demand for UGVs for ISR missions.

Demand for UGVs is also increasing for commercial applications, such as in the oil and gas sector, firefighting, and agriculture.