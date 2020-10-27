2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report contains a primary overview of the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099155

Competitor Landscape: 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099155

Key Market Trends:

The Less than 20 liters Fuel Tank segment Dominated the Market

The less than 20-liter fuel tank segment of the market was valued at USD 3,239.66 million in 2018.

Globally, more than 98% of motorcycles have less than 20-liter fuel tank capacity. The motorcycles with less than 20-liter fuel tank have huge demand, as they are affordable and have a very low maintenance cost. Apart from the maintenance and affordability factor, these motorcycles give higher mileage than the premium bikes, due to which, 98% of the population buys these motorcycles. As the demand for this tank is high, 2-wheeler manufacturers are launching a maximum number of new and updated models under this segment. For instance –

– In November 2018, KTM launched 125 Duke ABS, powered by the 124.7cc engine, in India. The bike weighs 148 kg and comes with a 10.2-liter fuel tank.

– In June 2018, one of the oldest Italian motorcycle manufacturers, Benelli, launched “Leoncino”. It is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, and fuel-injected, parallel-twin that produces 49.6hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm at 5,000rpm. The bike has a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

– In March 2018, Hero Moto Corp. Ltd commenced retail sales of the new Passion PRO and Passion XPRO. The new Passion PRO has a BS-IV compliant 110cc engine, with a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 liters, producing a power output of 7.0 kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 9.0 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The motorcycle market is dominated by Asian countries, such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc., and these countries are likely to maintain their dominance over the coming years. Buyers in these countries are highly interested in purchasing pocket-friendly motorcycles, which majorly falls under the segment for less than 20-liter fuel tank. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the market and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for 2-wheeler fuel tank and the country accounted for 42.82% of the regional market, followed by China. The Indian motorcycle market is the largest in the world, since 2016. With the social advancement of women and growing demand for comfort and convenience, demand for scooters has been continually increasing, as they help riders in keeping their legs together, rather than straddling. Additionally, the premium price market segment for mid and large-sized motorcycles is also expanding, owing to a growing demand for high-performance and cruiser bikes.

However, in China, the production volume has been declining for years, and it went below 15 million units in 2016. However, in 2017, the production volume witnessed a slight recovery to 15.09 million units. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in January 2019, the production and sales of motorcycles continued to drop, with a significant decline in production and sales year-on-year, owing to factors, such as not-so-developed motorcycle culture and rivalry with low-end Chinese cars, amongst others.

Reason to buy 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market Report:

2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099155

Detailed TOC of 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Capacity

5.1.1 Less than 20 liters

5.1.2 More than 20 liters

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Pakistan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 South America

5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 JBM Group

6.3.2 Luxam DK Jain Group

6.3.3 Goshi Giken Group

6.3.4 Homda Plastics

6.3.5 AG Industries

6.3.6 Wuxi Zhengda Enterprise

6.3.7 Walbro LLC

6.3.8 Harley Davidson

6.3.9 Royal Enfield

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Coil Spring Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Analog Audio Cables Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hemp Biomass Decarboxylation System Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Solar Water Heater Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Substrates Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

In-Vehicle Networking Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Plasma Feed Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Para Nitrochlorobenzene (PNCB) Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Mass Notification Systems Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Thermoset Molding Compound Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Microscopy Imaging System Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026