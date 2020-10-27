Global Potassium Chloride Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Potassium Chloride Market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report.

Potassium Chloride Market Manufactures:

Nutrien

Uralkali

Mosaic

Belaruskali

Israel Chemicals

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

K+S

SQM

Intrepid Potash

APC Potassium Chloride Market Types:

Powder

Crystal

Big Granule Potassium Chloride Market Applications:

Fertilizer Applications

Industrial Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is the common name for various mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium. Potassium chloride (KCl) accounts for most of the K used in world agriculture (about 90%). Other widely used K products include potassium sulfate, potassium nitrate, and potassium-magnesium salts.

Potassium bearing minerals are mined from underground ore deposits, salt lakes and brines. Then, the ore must be beneficiated and purified using dry and slurry processes. Guichon Valves can supply custom-made valves suitable for such abrasive slurries.

Another potassium fertilizer is potassium sulfate, which is frequently used for crops where additional chloride from more common KCl fertilizer is undesirable. Potassium sulfate can be extracted from the mineral langbeinite or it can be synthetized by treating potassium chloride with sulfuric acid at high temperature. By adding magnesium salts to potassium sulfate, a granular potassium-magnesium compound fertilizer can also be produced.

The worldwide market for Potassium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 13200 million USD in 2024, from 12600 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.