Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Manufactures:

Alps

Mitsumi

TDK

JAHWA

SEMCO

New-Shicoh

Billu

Hysonic

LG Innotek

Guixin

Xinhongzhou

JCT

JSS Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Types:

AF

OIS Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Applications:

16M

At present, in the foreign developed countries the VCM industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, many foreign companies set up factories in China.

There are major two classification of VCM in this report, the AF VCM and OIS VCM. Globally, the production share of each type of VCM is 85.30%and 14.70%.

At present, the producing areas of VCM industry is mainly in China, Japan and Korea. The top three manufacturers are Alps, Mitsumi, TDK, respectively with global production market share as 22.13%, 11.06% and 13.42% in 2015.

At present, the biggest company of VCM in China is New-Shicoh. New-Shicoh acquire Shicoh in 2012, and Shicoh is a Japan public company. .Other key Chinese manufacturers include Liaoning Zhonglan, Billu, Guixin, JCT, MTSi, Haoze, Xinhongzhou, Leiyuan and TOPVCM.