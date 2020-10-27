Rail Components Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Rail Components Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Rail Components market report contains a primary overview of the Rail Components market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Rail Components market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Rail Components industry.

Competitor Landscape: Rail Components market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Engine is Expected to be the Slowest Growing Segment in the Rail Components Market

The engine segment of the market studied was valued at USD 22.22 billion in 2018.

Steam and conventional diesel engines or locomotives are prominent in the market studied, with the latter category capturing more than 50% of the total number of operating trains across the world. China, being the largest market for rolling stock, comprises approximately 48% of diesel engines and 52% of electric multiple units.

Operational efficiency, maintenance, and operating costs are the factors that caused the replacement of steam engine with diesel and diesel-electric locomotives. The maintenance cost for the steam engine is the highest, followed by that of diesel and electric. Despite this, diesel locomotives are in the process of replacement by EMUs in the emerging markets, while North America is known for its demand for diesel engines. For instance –

– In the last quarter of 2018, Amtrak announced that it would be purchasing 75 charger locomotives, with the deliveries starting in 2021. All in all, the value of Siemens Mobility contracts for the year involving the charger, including the Amtrak purchase, exceeded USD 1.5 billion. Cummins is the supplier of diesel engines to the Siemens locomotives. In addition, the company won another contract worth EUR 639 million, which was signed with the Canadian company Via Rail for the supply of 32 train sets powered by charger diesel locomotives, by the end of 2021.

The engine segment of the market is expected to grow at a slow pace, owing to the demand arising from new orders, when compared to bogie and couplers, the demand for which is generated from the replacement market as well.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the rail components market. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the second-largest market for rail components and the country accounted for 8.22 % of the market in 2018. The country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Indian rolling stock market is witnessing a steady growth, driven by the new metro projects coming up across the country, as well as the extension of existing lines. As of March 2018, approximately 2,115 railcars were operational across nine metro rail projects. In early 2019, the Ministry of Railways increased the allocation toward the procurement, upgradation, and maintenance of rolling stock by 64%.

Given the rapidly increasing ridership, the major cities across the country are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more reliable, efficient, and passenger friendly. The Indian metro systems are steadily moving from semi-automatic to unmanned/driverless train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are exploring the deployment of advanced technological solutions for the safety and comfort of commuters.

The emergence of the metro sector and the government’s focus on improving public transportation in the county have not only resulted in the development of the metro coach industry, but also in the growth of the equipment and spare parts industry. Metro coaches and other parts, including battery boxes, window glasses, bogie frames, brake blocks, propulsion systems, and vacuum circuit breakers, are being manufactured in India. The government’s Make in India initiative laid special emphasis on promoting manufacturing activities within the country. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for rail components in India.

