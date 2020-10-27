Global Thin Film Drugs Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Thin Film Drugs Market" forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Thin-film drug delivery uses a dissolving film or oral drug strip to administer drugs via absorption in the mouth and/or via the small intestines. A film is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that rapidly dissolves on the tongue or buccal cavity, delivering the drug to the systemic circulation via dissolution when contact with liquid is made.

GSK

LTS

J&J

Indivior

Pfizer

Sanofi

Church & Dwight

tesa Labtec

Tapemark

Prestige Bands

Sun Pharma

MonoSol

BioDelivery

Arx

ZIM

NAL Pharma

AdhexPharma

Aavishkar

IntelGenx Corp

Transdermal Film

Oral Thin Film

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others