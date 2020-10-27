Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Gunshot Detection Systems Market Manufactures:

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa B.V.

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc Gunshot Detection Systems Market Types:

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Portable System Gunshot Detection Systems Market Applications:

Homeland

Defense

How will the global Gunshot Detection Systems market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Gunshot Detection Systems market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Gunshot Detection Systems market?

Which regional market will show the highest Gunshot Detection Systems market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.The global Gunshot Detection Systems market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gunshot Detection Systems.