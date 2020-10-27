Global Erucamide Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Erucamide:

Erucamide, unsaturated long chain carboxylic acid amide (22:1 n-9), is used as a slip agent, anti-fogging or lubricant for plastic films (polyolefin) which can be used in food packing material. It is used as a dispersant in printing and dying. It is used in paper and textile industry for water-proof as well as corrosion inhibitor in oil wells. It is used for the synthesis of organic chemicals and surfactants used in detergent, ore floating agent, fabric softener, anti-static agent, germicide, insecticide, emulsifier, anti-caking agent, lubricant and water treatment agent.

Croda Sipo

Tianyu Oleochemical

Nipo Fine Chemical

Weike Axunge Chemistry

Alinda Chemical

Zhilian Suhua

BELIKE Chemical

Changsha Hengchang

Huayi Plastics Auxiliary Erucamide Market Types:

High Purity Erucamide

General Erucamide Erucamide Market Applications:

Plastics Industry

Ink and Paint Industry

Rubber Industry