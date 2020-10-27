Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | AETOS, GE Inspection Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Inuktun Services, Universal Robots

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Research Report: AETOS, GE Inspection Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Inuktun Services, Universal Robots, AZoRobotics, Calmation, Cognex, Cross Robotics, ECA Group, Faro, FMC Technologies, Genesis Systems, Hydrovision, Inspectorbots, JH Robotics, Lakeview Vision and Robotics, Leo Robotics, NuTec, RNA Automation, SuperDroid Robots, Robotic Automation Systems, Warren Industrial Solutions, Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing

Types: Remotely operated vehicles

Autonomous underwater vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Unmanned ground vehicles



Applications: Gauge Readings

Valve And Lever Operations

Monitoring Gas Level, Leakage, Acoustic Anomalies and Surface Conditions



The Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Remotely operated vehicles

1.4.3 Autonomous underwater vehicles

1.4.4 Unmanned aerial vehicles

1.4.5 Unmanned ground vehicles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Gauge Readings

1.5.3 Valve And Lever Operations

1.5.4 Monitoring Gas Level, Leakage, Acoustic Anomalies and Surface Conditions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production by Regions

4.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AETOS

8.1.1 AETOS Corporation Information

8.1.2 AETOS Overview

8.1.3 AETOS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AETOS Product Description

8.1.5 AETOS Related Developments

8.2 GE Inspection Robotics

8.2.1 GE Inspection Robotics Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Inspection Robotics Overview

8.2.3 GE Inspection Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Inspection Robotics Product Description

8.2.5 GE Inspection Robotics Related Developments

8.3 Honeybee Robotics

8.3.1 Honeybee Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeybee Robotics Overview

8.3.3 Honeybee Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeybee Robotics Product Description

8.3.5 Honeybee Robotics Related Developments

8.4 Inuktun Services

8.4.1 Inuktun Services Corporation Information

8.4.2 Inuktun Services Overview

8.4.3 Inuktun Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Inuktun Services Product Description

8.4.5 Inuktun Services Related Developments

8.5 Universal Robots

8.5.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

8.5.2 Universal Robots Overview

8.5.3 Universal Robots Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Universal Robots Product Description

8.5.5 Universal Robots Related Developments

8.6 AZoRobotics

8.6.1 AZoRobotics Corporation Information

8.6.2 AZoRobotics Overview

8.6.3 AZoRobotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AZoRobotics Product Description

8.6.5 AZoRobotics Related Developments

8.7 Calmation

8.7.1 Calmation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Calmation Overview

8.7.3 Calmation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Calmation Product Description

8.7.5 Calmation Related Developments

8.8 Cognex

8.8.1 Cognex Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cognex Overview

8.8.3 Cognex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cognex Product Description

8.8.5 Cognex Related Developments

8.9 Cross Robotics

8.9.1 Cross Robotics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Cross Robotics Overview

8.9.3 Cross Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Cross Robotics Product Description

8.9.5 Cross Robotics Related Developments

8.10 ECA Group

8.10.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 ECA Group Overview

8.10.3 ECA Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 ECA Group Product Description

8.10.5 ECA Group Related Developments

8.11 Faro

8.11.1 Faro Corporation Information

8.11.2 Faro Overview

8.11.3 Faro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Faro Product Description

8.11.5 Faro Related Developments

8.12 FMC Technologies

8.12.1 FMC Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 FMC Technologies Overview

8.12.3 FMC Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 FMC Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 FMC Technologies Related Developments

8.13 Genesis Systems

8.13.1 Genesis Systems Corporation Information

8.13.2 Genesis Systems Overview

8.13.3 Genesis Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Genesis Systems Product Description

8.13.5 Genesis Systems Related Developments

8.14 Hydrovision

8.14.1 Hydrovision Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hydrovision Overview

8.14.3 Hydrovision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Hydrovision Product Description

8.14.5 Hydrovision Related Developments

8.15 Inspectorbots

8.15.1 Inspectorbots Corporation Information

8.15.2 Inspectorbots Overview

8.15.3 Inspectorbots Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Inspectorbots Product Description

8.15.5 Inspectorbots Related Developments

8.16 JH Robotics

8.16.1 JH Robotics Corporation Information

8.16.2 JH Robotics Overview

8.16.3 JH Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 JH Robotics Product Description

8.16.5 JH Robotics Related Developments

8.17 Lakeview Vision and Robotics

8.17.1 Lakeview Vision and Robotics Corporation Information

8.17.2 Lakeview Vision and Robotics Overview

8.17.3 Lakeview Vision and Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Lakeview Vision and Robotics Product Description

8.17.5 Lakeview Vision and Robotics Related Developments

8.18 Leo Robotics

8.18.1 Leo Robotics Corporation Information

8.18.2 Leo Robotics Overview

8.18.3 Leo Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Leo Robotics Product Description

8.18.5 Leo Robotics Related Developments

8.19 NuTec

8.19.1 NuTec Corporation Information

8.19.2 NuTec Overview

8.19.3 NuTec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 NuTec Product Description

8.19.5 NuTec Related Developments

8.20 RNA Automation

8.20.1 RNA Automation Corporation Information

8.20.2 RNA Automation Overview

8.20.3 RNA Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 RNA Automation Product Description

8.20.5 RNA Automation Related Developments

8.21 SuperDroid Robots

8.21.1 SuperDroid Robots Corporation Information

8.21.2 SuperDroid Robots Overview

8.21.3 SuperDroid Robots Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 SuperDroid Robots Product Description

8.21.5 SuperDroid Robots Related Developments

8.22 Robotic Automation Systems

8.22.1 Robotic Automation Systems Corporation Information

8.22.2 Robotic Automation Systems Overview

8.22.3 Robotic Automation Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Robotic Automation Systems Product Description

8.22.5 Robotic Automation Systems Related Developments

8.23 Warren Industrial Solutions

8.23.1 Warren Industrial Solutions Corporation Information

8.23.2 Warren Industrial Solutions Overview

8.23.3 Warren Industrial Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Warren Industrial Solutions Product Description

8.23.5 Warren Industrial Solutions Related Developments

8.24 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing

8.24.1 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.24.2 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Overview

8.24.3 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Product Description

8.24.5 Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Related Developments

9 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Sales Channels

11.2.2 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Distributors

11.3 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Inspection Robots in Oil and Gas Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

