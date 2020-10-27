Industrial Welding Robots Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | ABB, Yaskawa Electric, Panasonic, KUKA, Fanuc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Welding Robots market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Welding Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Welding Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Welding Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Welding Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Welding Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Welding Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Welding Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Welding Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Research Report: ABB, Yaskawa Electric, Panasonic, KUKA, Fanuc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Daihen, Denso, Comau, IGM Robotic Systems, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

Types: Below 50 kg

50–150 kg

Above 150 kg



Applications: Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Metals & Machinery



The Industrial Welding Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Welding Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Welding Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Welding Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Welding Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Welding Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Welding Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Welding Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Welding Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 50 kg

1.4.3 50–150 kg

1.4.4 Above 150 kg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Electricals & Electronics

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Metals & Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Welding Robots Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Welding Robots Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Welding Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Welding Robots Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Welding Robots Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Welding Robots Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Welding Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Welding Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Welding Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Welding Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Welding Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Welding Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Welding Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Welding Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Welding Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Welding Robots Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Welding Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Welding Robots Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Yaskawa Electric

8.2.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

8.2.2 Yaskawa Electric Overview

8.2.3 Yaskawa Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Yaskawa Electric Product Description

8.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Related Developments

8.3 Panasonic

8.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.3.2 Panasonic Overview

8.3.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.3.5 Panasonic Related Developments

8.4 KUKA

8.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.4.2 KUKA Overview

8.4.3 KUKA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 KUKA Product Description

8.4.5 KUKA Related Developments

8.5 Fanuc

8.5.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fanuc Overview

8.5.3 Fanuc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fanuc Product Description

8.5.5 Fanuc Related Developments

8.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Overview

8.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Product Description

8.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Related Developments

8.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

8.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview

8.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Product Description

8.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Related Developments

8.8 Daihen

8.8.1 Daihen Corporation Information

8.8.2 Daihen Overview

8.8.3 Daihen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Daihen Product Description

8.8.5 Daihen Related Developments

8.9 Denso

8.9.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.9.2 Denso Overview

8.9.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Denso Product Description

8.9.5 Denso Related Developments

8.10 Comau

8.10.1 Comau Corporation Information

8.10.2 Comau Overview

8.10.3 Comau Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Comau Product Description

8.10.5 Comau Related Developments

8.11 IGM Robotic Systems

8.11.1 IGM Robotic Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 IGM Robotic Systems Overview

8.11.3 IGM Robotic Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 IGM Robotic Systems Product Description

8.11.5 IGM Robotic Systems Related Developments

8.12 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

8.12.1 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Corporation Information

8.12.2 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Overview

8.12.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Product Description

8.12.5 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Related Developments

9 Industrial Welding Robots Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Welding Robots Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Welding Robots Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Welding Robots Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Welding Robots Distributors

11.3 Industrial Welding Robots Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Welding Robots Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Welding Robots Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Welding Robots Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

