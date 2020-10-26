South East Asia CRM Market 2020 by Technology, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The South East Asia CRM Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The Southeast Asia CRM market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the South East Asia CRM Market: Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Siebel, SAP SE, Hubspot Asia Pte. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Adobe Incorporated, PipeDrive, Infusionsoft, Sugar CRM, Vtiger, FreshSales.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation Initiatives in the SEA Region to Drive Market Growth

– Economies and societies across the globe are going digital. In Southeast Asia (SEA), the uptake of digital services and applications has grown apace, and the rapid diffusion of broadband, in particular mobile broadband, is enabling more and more people to connect to communication networks.

– Digitization in the region is benefiting the market’s growth positively. It is expected that the developing economies in Southeast Asia are anticipated to become Asias next top-ranking digital marketing markets owing to the growing number of mobile users, increasing demand in internet access, and declining internet connectivity or data prices.

– According to We are Social, Hootsuite Jan 2019 Report, internet users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand were 150.0 million, 25.28 million, and 57.0 million, respectively. Additionally, social media users in Indonesia and Thailand reached 150.0 million and 51.0 million. Moreover, the increased mobile and internet penetration in countries has resulted in a drastic increase in marketing spend in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

– Digital Transformation in the region can enable SMEs to benefit from access to global markets and enable consumers to benefit from a greater diversity and choice of products and lower prices and offers many opportunities with enhanced growth, productivity and well-being and thereby fuelling the market growth.

– The digital transformation of SMEs also improves the uptake and use of digital applications and services. Together, these improvements can foster the digital transformation within economies that are needed to turn the use of digital services and applications into opportunities in the South East Asia region.

Latest Development:

– February 2020 – Brekeke Software, Inc. announced the integration of Brekeke PBX with Zoho CRM. Office telephony services built with Brekeke PBX can now seamlessly connect with Zoho CRM by adding their Zoho account information in the Brekeke PBX admin tool. Brekeke PBX users can utilize Zohos CRM system to enhance productivity and the quality of their services.

– In July 2019 – Nimble, a launch partner in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace has launched a Smart CRM for Office 365 as a team relationship manager at Microsofts Commercial Marketplace.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Our forecast model uses detail captured in our database, which includes future spending events and summarizes them to form a bird's eye view of the market. Our modeling captures total demand/supply for the market, using historical and future projects intelligence, including statistical modeling of leading economic indicators.

