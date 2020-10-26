India Data Center Market 2020 – 2025 : Atos, Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Software Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

The India Data Center Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 % over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the India Data Center Market: Atos, Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Software Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Latest Development:

– March 2020 – Cisco collaborated with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), Indias largest integrated telecom to launch Indias largest 5G-ready, 100G IP, and integrated optical network designed to enhance network availability, capacity, and scale. The deployment is part of Airtels initiative to build a 5G ready network that continues to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services in the country. This new IP over ethernet over a fiber network is the largest hyper-complex brownfield network transformation of its kind in India, collapsing multiple legacy domains to build a flatter, simpler, and automated 5G-ready IP network for enhanced customer experiences.

– February 2020 – Arista Network had acquired the Big Switch Networks as one of the pioneers in software-defined networking (SDN) that has raised USD 120 million since it was founded in 2010. Big Switch Networks provides network data and analytics to help network professionals manage their networks better. The acquisition will put the company in a stronger position and is a part of optimizing the data center strategy.

Key Market Trends

Internet Penetration Will Experience Significant Growth

– Rapid internet growth in rural areas due to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has led to digital adoption by rural India. According to the ICUBE report, digital adoption is being propelled by rural India that registered 35% growth and reached 200 million internet users in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.

– India is one of the fast-growing markets of digital consumers and had 560 million internet subscribers in 2018, second to China. Indians have 1.2 billion mobile phone subscriptions and downloaded more than 12 billion apps and consume 8.3 gigabits (GB) of data on an average per month, compared with 5.5 GB for mobile users in China, an advanced digital economy. It indicates opportunities for Indias future digital growth and the increasing dependency on data centers to support the digital advancements.

– The demonetization drive of 2016 has played a pivotal role in the transformation of financial transactions and led to the foundation of electronic payments. Moreover, tremendous growth in the use of debit cards due to push provided through the RuPay cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and increased number of POS terminals and various incentives provided by the government and merchants for digital payments had helped India to move towards a cashless economy in the medium and long term. It has increased the dependency of consumers on technology and is expected to propel the development of data centers in India.

