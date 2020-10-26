Flow Cytometry Market in Austria An Incredibly Research Insight That Works For All

The Austria Flow Cytometry market was valued at $14.0 million in 2014, and is expected to reach $27.7 million by 2020, supported by a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2015- 2020.

Academics and clinical research segments collectively accounted for about two-third of the market in 2014. However, industrial application segment is expected to exhibit an impressive growth over the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/728

High diagnosis rates, increasing count of research activities, growing adoption in diagnosis of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, rising incidences of cancer, and high rate of HIV tests per capita in Austria would continue to bolster flow cytometry market in Austria. Several funding agencies and societies are investing in flow cytometry related R&D activities at the academic and institutional level; thereby, driving the Austria flow cytometry market growth. Emerging applications across novel fields of research, such as plant science and production, marine biology, genomics, proteome analysis, among others, would further boost the market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with the instruments and limited technical know-how would impede the market growth.

Product launch is the key developmental strategy adopted by the leading players in the market. In addition, the market players have also adopted strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations, to bolster their market position.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/728

The Major Key Players Are:

Becton

Dickenson and Co.

Merck Danaher Corporation

Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Key findings of Austria Flow Cytometry Market:

Instruments segment accounted for more than half of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014; whereas, the reagents segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR of 14.1%, during 20152020.

Cell-based technology segment accounted for four-fifths of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014.

Within the clinical application, sorting/screening segment is projected as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the analysis period.

Within industrial application, hematological malignancies segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments throughout the forecast period.

Within end-users, commercial organizations segment would continue to maintain its dominant position, contributing around 36% of the market revenue, by 2020.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/austria-flow-cytometry-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com