Syphilis Testing Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Rising Syphilis cases remain a vital public health issue and is a significant concern across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising burden of syphilis incidences and implementation of national screening programs are major factors fuelling the growth of Syphilis testing worldwide. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel technologies such as Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) tests, Darkfield microscopy and Microhemagglutination (MHA-TP) assay enables faster and improved screening results – thus provides additional boost to the market growth. However, social stigma associated with patients visiting to STD clinics and large patient pool in remote areas would limit the market growth to a certain extent.

The global syphilis testing market is expected to garner $3,650.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the period 2014-2020. The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.

LAMEA and Asia Pacificconstitute the two largest regions for syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for about 4/5th of the global revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests methods, active measures from governments and private associations along with the growing awareness of syphilis infections, largely contributes to the growth of the market in these regions. Also, rising incidences of syphilis due to men having sex with men (MSM) and implementation of mandatory screening tests for all pregnant women would further foster the growth of syphilis testing market in these regions.

The Major Key Players Are:

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux

Alere Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Diasorin.

Key findings of Syphilis Testing Market:

LAMEA will continue to lead the global market, closely followed by Asia Pacific, all through the analysis period

United states remains a major market in the North Americasyphilis testing market through 2020

Spainand Germanycollectively accounts for about one fourth of the Europesyphilis testing market

ChinaandIndiacollectively accounts for about 89% share in theAsia Pacificsyphilis testing market

