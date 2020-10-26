Electrochromic Glass Market is Flourishing at a Rapid Pace

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrochromic glass market garnered $1.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $2.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in construction application of electrochromic glass coupled with government incentives for installing energy-saving solutions drives the growth of the global electrochromic glass market. However, high price of electrochromic glass hinders the market. On the contrary, increase in demand from end-use industries would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global electrochromic glass market.

Lockdown in various countries across the globe and shortage of labor has temporarily suspended the manufacturing of advanced materials.

Dearth of raw materials and disrupted supply chain has affected the manufacturing of electrochromic glass.

The global electrochromic glass market is divided on the basis of application, end-user industry, and geography. Based on application, the market across windows, mirror, and display. The display segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the windows segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized into construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. The construction segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the automotive segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The global electrochromic glass market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the study period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue.

The global electrochromic glass market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as AGC Inc., ChromoGenics AB, Polytronix Inc., Smartglass International Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Pleotint LLC, Research Frontiers Inc., and View Inc.

