Transaction Monitoring Market 2020 Set to Grow Massively By 2024 With Top Prominent Players

Transaction monitoring can be defined monitoring of the transactions which is being done between the business and the customer. This include assessment of the historical/current customer’s information and interactions to provide a complete picture of customer activity.

Transaction monitoring majorly record and monitor the transaction which includes transfers, deposits, and withdrawals. The primary reason to deploy transaction monitoring system is to identify and protect the institution from any transactions that may lead to money laundering and terrorist financing and result in the institution filing relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs).

Organizations are increasingly striving to reduce the operational cost to survive in this competitive environment. Financial institutions, retail enterprises, and many other industries are eliminating manual operational work and shifting to workflow on a software. Transaction monitoring automation eliminates manual work and reduces labor cost. Labor cost is one of the components which needs to be paid by organizations. This cost can be highly optimized through transaction monitoring automation.

Transaction monitoring software models that rely highly on cloud services are skeptical to service impairment or control loss, data breach, service loss including service breakdown, or in worse cases financial loss. The user experience may also be affected by unstable network transmissions at some places and this limits the reach of cloud based services including cloud-based and hybrid services/solutions in the impacted regions.

In terms of region, the global transaction monitoring market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global transaction monitoring market during the forecast period, as the adoption of accounting software within this region to manage operational work in SMEs is very high compared to other regions.

