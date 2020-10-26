Sentiment Analysis Software Market Showing Tremendous Growth With Top Players Are Brandwatch, Clarabridge, IBM Corporation, Lexalytics, MeaningCloud, MonkeyLearn

Sentiment analysis is also known as emotional artificial intelligence, sentiment analysis software is used for processing natural language, biometrics, computational linguistics, and text analysis to identify, quantify, and extract systematically. Growing social media and a drastic increase in web applications are boosting the adoption of sentiment analysis software market. Further, the continuous development in the sentiment analysis software with new features like alert creations, recommendations, customized query options, and interactive data visualization which increased popularity among the end-user that drives the growth of the sentiment analysis software market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lexalytics, Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, MonkeyLearn Inc., NetOwl, RapidMiner, Inc., Repustate Inc., SAS Institute Inc

What is the Dynamics of Sentiment Analysis Software Market?

Rich source of contextual information and a massive amount of data present on the internet about a particular entity is triggering the growth of the sentiment analysis software market. However, an ability to understand human languages and emotions is the major challenge for the implementation of sentiment analysis software in the analysis process. Moreover, the rising demand for predictive analytics in sentiment analysis is one of the key trends that increase the demand for the sentiment analysis software market.

What is the SCOPE of Sentiment Analysis Software Market?

The “Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Sentiment analysis software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview sentiment analysis software market with detailed market segmentation deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global sentiment analysis software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Sentiment analysis software market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Sentiment analysis software market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Sentiment Analysis Software Market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, media and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Sentiment Analysis Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sentiment analysis software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The sentiment analysis software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE 8. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE 9. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER 10. SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

