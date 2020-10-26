Robotic Technology Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

Robotics technology is the intersection of engineering, technology, and science for offering machines called robots, which are utilized to repeat human actions. The main objective of the robotics technology is to improve the performance of the association and to give a better outcome. The robotics technology finds its varied range of applications in different industry verticals, which include domestic, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and others.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ABB, DENSO Corporation , Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, St?ubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

An increase in the necessity for safety and automation in organizations and the availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots are the major factors driving the growth of the robotics technology market. Additionally, a rise in labor & energy costs and growing usage of robotics technology in different industry verticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotics technology market.

The “Global Robotic Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the robotic technology market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotic technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, robots type, application. The global robotic technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotic technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the robotic technology market.

The global robotic technology market is segmented on the basis of component, robot type, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, service. On the basis of robot type, the market is segmented as traditional industrial robots, cobots, professional service robots, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, logistics, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robotic technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The robotic technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ROBOTSTYPE 9. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 10. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 13. APPENDIX

