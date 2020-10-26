IT Services Market – 2020: COVID-19 Impact, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies By 2027

The growing adoption of IT services among enterprises owing to manifold benefits, such as accurate forecasting, thereby helping to optimize the business operations, minimizing the wastage, and growing the organizational revenues. Further, the rapid growth of IIoT across the industries, thereby IT services are gaining traction which also fueling the growth of the IT services market during the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of IT Services Market?

Growing dependency on cloud services coupled with the rising infrastructure upgrading activities is significantly driving the demand for IT services across the globe. However, the high cost associated with IT services is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments in the IT infrastructure and growing adoption of IT services across multiple industry verticals such as BFSI, telecom, government, healthcare, retail, and among other sectors are expected to boom the growth of the IT services market.

What is the SCOPE of IT Services Market?

The “Global IT Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IT services market with detailed market segmentation as service type, application, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global IT services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IT services market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IT services market is segmented on the basis service type, application, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as IT operation, IT security, cloud services, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, others.

What is the Regional Framework of IT Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IT services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IT services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. IT SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. IT SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. IT SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. IT SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE 8. IT SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. IT SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE 10. IT SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER 11. IT SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

