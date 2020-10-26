IoT Testing Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Apica Systems, Cigniti Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Keysight Technologies

Growing investment in IoT enabled infrastructure and gaining traction IoT devices across the globe is showing a significant increase in the overall growth rate of the IoT testing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing penetration IoT in smartwatches, consumer devices, smart homes, and smart cities. This requires advanced test systems to measure the performance and security of the devices to deliver high performance, thereby increasing demand for the testing services that anticipating the growth of the IoT testing market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Apica Systems, Cigniti Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Novacoast, Inc., Parasoft Corporation, Praetorian Security, Inc., test IO, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel)

What is the Dynamics of IoT Testing Market?

The necessity of IP testing for IoT devices coupled with the organizations are adopting shift-left testing for IoT devices which propelling the growth of the IoT testing market. However, the lack of availability of a universal technology standard for the testing of IoT devices is the key hindering factor for the growth of the IoT testing market. Further, increasing the use of connected devices and rising penetration of IoT in manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sector is expected to boom the IoT testing market growth.

What is the SCOPE of IoT Testing Market?

The “Global IoT Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IoT testing market with detailed market segmentation type, service, application, and geography. The global IoT testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT testing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IoT testing market is segmented on the basis type, service, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as functional testing, performance testing, network testing, security testing, compatibility testing, usability testing. On the basis of service the market is segmented as professional, managed. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart building and home automation, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, others.

What is the Regional Framework of IoT Testing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IOT TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. IOT TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. IOT TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. IOT TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. IOT TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE

9. IOT TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. IOT TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. IOT TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

