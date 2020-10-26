Interior Design Services Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027 | AECOM, Areen Design, CallisonRTKL, CannonDesign, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering Group

Growing construction activities such as residential as well as commercial are positively impacting the growth of the interior design services market. Changing lifestyle, rising incomes, and increasing consumer awareness about interior design is significantly contributing to the growth of the interior design services market. Moreover, growing advanced infrastructure projects, increasing demand for innovative designs for commercial building are influencing the interior design services market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AECOM, Areen Design Ltd., CallisonRTKL, CannonDesign, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., MKV Design Ltd, Perkins and Will, Inc., Stantec Inc., Zircon Interiors

What is the Dynamics of Interior Design Services Market?

Significant investments in the construction of cities, airports, stations, and other commercial buildings by government across the globe are boosting the growth of the interior design services market. The rising trend of personalized and customized interior designing of a bedroom, living room, kitchens, bathroom to maximize space and ensures zero wastage is promoting the growth of the interior design services market. Further, increasing trends of smart and innovative offices coupled with the need for enhanced luxurious interiors in hotels and malls are expected to drive the growth of the interior design services market.

What is the SCOPE of Interior Design Services Market?

The “Global Interior Design Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Interior design services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview interior design services market with detailed market segmentation type, end-user, and geography. The global interior design services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Interior design services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Interior design services market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Interior design services market is segmented on the basis type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as new decoration, renew decoration. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

What is the Regional Framework of Interior Design Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Interior design services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Interior design services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

