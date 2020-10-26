Hybrid Integration Platform Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | Boomi , IBM, Informatica, Liaison Technologies, Microsoft Corporation

Hybrid integration enables on premise and cloud-based applications to be integrated seamlessly and securely with the help of security layer transport technology. It allows businesses to integrate their existing processes and applications with cloud-based solutions such as SaaS, Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and big data, including databases, warehouses, and applications & legacy systems. Hybrid integration enables companies to adapt to changing IT requirements, increase speed, and reduce the complexity of data management processes as a result of which enterprise adoption of a hybrid integration platform will improve over the predicted timeline.

What is the Dynamics of Hybrid Integration Platform Market?

The size of the hybrid integration market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to increasing corporate inclination towards digital platforms and increasing the adoption of cloud computing platforms in businesses to increase efficiency and speed business processes. Cloud computing technology advancements, such as Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), will further boost the market growth. Hybrid integration solution also enhances data security and data management and governance process reliability, resulting in the market for hybrid integration growing. The companies operating in the market for hybrid integration are involved in new product developments and are making progress with their existing products to keep their grid in the market. In November 2018, for example, Informatica, along with Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), launched the next generation of iPaaS, which ensures high data quality and security in the cloud and supports master data management based on the cloud.

What is the SCOPE of Hybrid Integration Platform Market?

The “Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The hybrid integration platform market report aims to provide an overview of the hybrid integration platform market with detailed market segmentation by integration type, application, and geography. The global hybrid integration platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid integration platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global hybrid integration platform market is segmented on the basis of integration type, and application. Based on integration type, the hybrid integration platform market is segmented into: Data Integration, B2B Integration, Application Integration, and Cloud Integration. On the basis of application, the hybrid integration platform market is segmented into: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Hybrid Integration Platform Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hybrid integration platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hybrid integration platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The hybrid integration platform market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

