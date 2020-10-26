Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Cybage Software, Genpact, Oracle

Digital transformation in hospitality management involves the digital advancement in the hospitality sector by digitalizing the asset, operation and increased use of the technology. As the digital transformation in hospitality management affects the customers, and process in hotels and thus impacting the experience of customers. With the COVID-19 situation worldwide there is an increasing need for the hospitality industry to restructure the technology and in managing the customer relationship for better service.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Control4 (United States),Genpact (United States),Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd (India),Accenture plc (Ireland),Oracle Corporation (United States),Hospitality Digital (Germany),Infor (United States),DXC Technology Company (United States) ,Sabre Corporation (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Food and Beverages, Travel and Tourism, Lodging, Recreation), Technology (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Mobile Integration, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, IoT devices), End User (Management Staff, Tourists, Business Executive, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) like Smart Rooms, Beacons & Tablets in the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management

Increasing Use of Application in the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management

Restraints that are major highlights:

Problems with the Technology Used in Hospitality Management Due to the Network Disruption Caused by the Environmental Problems

Growth Drivers

Demand for Better Customer Management in the Hospitality Management

Increasing Demand for the Enhanced Customer Stay at the Hotel

Opportunities

Adoption of Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR / VR) in the Hotel’s Exterior will Boost the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management

