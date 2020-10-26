People Counting System Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Axis Communications, RetailNext, ShopperTrak

A people counting system with human information sensors using multisensing application, which is used for detecting the number of people passing a wide door. The sensor head module of people counting system contains one-dimensional eight-element array detectors made-up of the sheet-forming method with pyroelectric PbTiO3 ceramics, oscillating mechanical chopping parts and an IR-transparent spherical lens. It is set at the top of the wide door with the element arrays parallel to the movement directions of the passersby. Further, with the help of this people counting system using multisensing application, the number of people passing by a 200 cm wide door can be detected with more than 95% accuracy.

Latest research document on ‘People Counting System’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Axis Communications AB (Sweden),HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany),InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom),RetailNext, Inc. (United States),ShopperTrak (United States),Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy),Axiomatic Technology Limited (United Kingdom),Countwise LLC (United States),DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany),IEE S.A. (Luxembourg)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Bidirectional, Unidirectional), Application (BFSI, Commercial, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Hospitality & Entertainment, Retail, Transportation), Technology (IR Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-based, Others), Component (Hardware, Software)

Market Influencing Trends:

Availability of Low-Price and Easy Set Up People Counting Systems

Restraints that are major highlights:

Growing E-Commerce Industry and Increasing Online Sales Channels

Growth Drivers

Rising Need for People Counting Systems in the Transportation Sector

The Increasing Number Of Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, And Retail Stores

Opportunities

New Advancements in People Counting Systems Such as the 3d People Counting

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global People Counting System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

