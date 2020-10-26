Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Identity And Access Management (Iam) Market Global Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (Iam) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market?

CA Technologies

Intel Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies Inc

Ping Identity Corporation

Dell Inc

Okta

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Centrify Corporation

Onelogin Inc

…

Major Type of CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Covered in XYZResearch report:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi-Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Competitive Analysis

7.1 CA Technologies

7.1.1 CA Technologies Company Profiles

7.1.2 CA Technologies Product Introduction

7.1.3 CA Technologies CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Intel Corporation

7.2.1 Intel Corporation Company Profiles

7.2.2 Intel Corporation Product Introduction

7.2.3 Intel Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Sailpoint Technologies Inc

7.3.1 Sailpoint Technologies Inc Company Profiles

7.3.2 Sailpoint Technologies Inc Product Introduction

7.3.3 Sailpoint Technologies Inc CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Ping Identity Corporation

7.4.1 Ping Identity Corporation Company Profiles

7.4.2 Ping Identity Corporation Product Introduction

7.4.3 Ping Identity Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Dell Inc

7.5.1 Dell Inc Company Profiles

7.5.2 Dell Inc Product Introduction

7.5.3 Dell Inc CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Okta

7.6.1 Okta Company Profiles

7.6.2 Okta Product Introduction

7.6.3 Okta CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 EMC Corporation

7.7.1 EMC Corporation Company Profiles

7.7.2 EMC Corporation Product Introduction

7.7.3 EMC Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Microsoft Corporation

7.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Profiles

7.8.2 Microsoft Corporation Product Introduction

7.8.3 Microsoft Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 IBM Corporation

7.9.1 IBM Corporation Company Profiles

7.9.2 IBM Corporation Product Introduction

7.9.3 IBM Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Centrify Corporation

7.10.1 Centrify Corporation Company Profiles

7.10.2 Centrify Corporation Product Introduction

7.10.3 Centrify Corporation CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Onelogin Inc

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



