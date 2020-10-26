Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market 2020, Trends, Market Share, Top Key Regions with Characteristics, Development Status |Growth rate, SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market" report 2020

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market contains top manufactures with business overview, product sales, price and gross margin for the forecast period. This report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Top Key Manufactures of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market:

Onfido

Data Minr Inc

Intel Corporation

TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs)

IPsoft Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

ComplyAdvantage.com

Active.Ai

Microsoft Corporation

Narrative Science

Trifacta Software Inc

Zeitgold GmbH

IBM Corporation

Next IT Corporation

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech in 2020. on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Bank

Insurance

Securities and Funds

Third-party Financial Company