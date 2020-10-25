Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Medical Aesthetic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Aesthetic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Medical Aesthetic Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Aesthetic Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Medical Aesthetic Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Segment Contributed To Highest Revenues.
The aesthetic lasers and energy devices segment held the largest market share in 2017. The laser resurfacing is the treatment that helps to reduce facial wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars, and skin irregularities. These treatments can be performed on the face, neck, chest, arms, and hands. There are two types of laser surfacing devices, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non-ablative skin resurfacing devices. According to the estimates of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing was USD 2,124 for ablative and USD 1,114 for non-ablative.
On the basis of end users, the hospitals accounted for the largest market value in 2018. A large number of aesthetics procedures are performed in hospitals, particularly for breast procedures, blepharoplasty, lipoplasty, rhinoplasty, and other minimally invasive procedures. With the global rise in obesity and the issue of being overweight as well as a large section of the high-income population in the developed market opting for better overall looks, there is a rising demand for the aesthetics industry in hospitals.
North America to Dominate the Market by Value and the Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate.
North America is the biggest market for aesthetic devices owing to the growing investment from key players in the development of innovative devices and the rising demand for aesthetic procedures in the region. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 15.6 million cosmetic procedures recorded in 2014, an increase of 3% from that previously reported in 2013, which includes around 1.7 million cosmetic surgical and 13.9 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. Breast augmentation continues to be the top cosmetic surgical procedure and has been since 2006. It was observed that in 2014, silicone implants were highly used when compared to saline implants, which were 77%, and 23% respectively.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Factors, such as the huge population base and rising disposable income, are anticipated to drive the market for aesthetic devices in the region.
Detailed TOC of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Devices
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures
4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices
4.2.4 Increasing Obese Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Social Stigma
4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices
5.1.2 Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices
5.1.3 Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices
5.1.4 Laser Hair Removal Devices
5.1.5 Aesthetic Implants
5.1.5.1 Breast Implants
5.1.5.2 Other Implants
5.1.6 Facial Aesthetics Devices
5.1.6.1 Dermal Fillers
5.1.6.2 Microdermabrasion
5.2 By End Users
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Clinics and Beauty Centers
5.2.3 Home Settings
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
6.1.2 Alma Lasers
6.1.3 Galderma S.A. (Nestle)
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.5 Lumenis Inc.
6.1.6 Sciton Inc.
6.1.7 Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)
6.1.8 Sanuwave Health Inc.
6.1.9 Syneron Candela
6.1.10 Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
