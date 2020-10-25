Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Medical Aesthetic Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Aesthetic Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Medical Aesthetic Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Aesthetic Devices industry.

Competitor Landscape: Medical Aesthetic Devices market report contains top companies:

Allergan Inc.

Alma Lasers

Galderma S.A. (Nestle)

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)

Sanuwave Health Inc.

Syneron Candela

Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.) Market Overview:

The medical aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 8704.25 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Medical aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and rising obese population are the major factors leading to the growth of the market. However, social stigma concerns and poor reimbursement scenario are hindering the market growth.