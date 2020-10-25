Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Viral Vector Manufacturing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Viral Vector Manufacturing market report contains a primary overview of the Viral Vector Manufacturing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Viral Vector Manufacturing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Viral Vector Manufacturing industry.
Competitor Landscape: Viral Vector Manufacturing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Cancer Sub-segment is Expected to Grow Faster in the Disease Segment
In the field of oncology, viral vector-based gene therapy has demonstrated steady progress. A multitude of viral vectors has been engineered for both therapeutic and preventive applications, in cancers. A critical development in viral vector-based cancer therapy has been the application of engineered and naturally occurring oncolytic viral vectors. These vectors are programmed to specifically replicate inside the cancer cells and induce toxic effects, which ultimately results in apoptosis. The attractive features of viral vectors relate to their capability to provide high levels of transgene expression, in a broad range of host cells.
The high demand for effective therapeutics for the management of cancers, the presence of fast track approval process, and the prospects of novel drugs to turn into blockbuster products are primary reasons responsible for the significant R&D investments in the field of viral vector-based cancer therapeutics, which, in turn, is driving the market’s growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Future As Well
North America currently dominates the market for viral vector manufacturing and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American region owing to factors, such as the high adoption rate of new therapies and high awareness of the general population. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, an aging population, growing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the factors responsible for the significant market size in the United States.
Detailed TOC of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies And Availability of Funding For Gene Therapy Development
4.2.3 Potential Applications in Novel Drug Delivery Approaches
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Gene Therapies
4.3.2 Challenges in Viral Vector-manufacturing Capacity
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Adenoviral Vectors
5.1.2 Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
5.1.3 Lentiviral Vectors
5.1.4 Retroviral Vectors
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Disease
5.2.1 Cancer
5.2.2 Genetic Disorders
5.2.3 Infectious Diseases
5.2.4 Other Diseases
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Gene therapy
5.3.2 Vaccinology
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cobra Biologics
6.1.2 Finvector Oy
6.1.3 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.
6.1.4 Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec)
6.1.5 Merck KGaA
6.1.6 Novasep Inc.
6.1.7 Oxford BioMedica Plc.
6.1.8 Sanofi SA
6.1.9 Spark Therapeutics Inc.
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
