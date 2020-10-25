C-Arms Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“C-Arms Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the C-Arms market report contains a primary overview of the C-Arms market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global C-Arms market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the C-Arms industry.
Competitor Landscape: C-Arms market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Mini C-Arm Segment Represents Opportunity for Growth.
With an increasing focus on the portability of C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures. Manufacturers are differentiating their products on the basis of mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.’s FD Pulse is the world’s first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy.
The mini C-arms segment is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a fast pace by launching new products in this segment.
The United States is Expected to Retain its Dominant Market Share.
The United States has the largest installed base of C-arms in the world. This is mainly due to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. Due to the strict regulatory oversight in the United States, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule stipulated by the healthcare regulatory authorities, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the United States are pretty consistent. The United States is currently the largest market in the world for C-arms and that can be credited to their huge installed base which ensures a large number of replacements each year. Furthermore, the high frequency of diagnostic examination, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supplementing the C-arm market in the United States.
Detailed TOC of C-Arms Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Advancements in Maneuverability and Imaging Capabilities
4.2.3 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs
4.3.2 Low Replacement Rates of C-Arm Systems
4.3.3 Growing Use of Refurbished Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Fixed C-Arms
5.1.2 Mobile C-Arms
5.1.2.1 Full-Size C-Arms
5.1.2.2 Mini C-Arms
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Gastroenterology
5.2.3 Neurology
5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma
5.2.5 Radiology/Oncology
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 Hologic Corporation
6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.5 OrthoScan Inc.
6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers AG
6.1.8 Ziehm Imaging GmbH
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
