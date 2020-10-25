Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cardiovascular Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cardiovascular Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Cardiovascular Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cardiovascular Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cardiovascular Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cardiovascular Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiac Rhythm Management is Registering Significant Growth and ECG Dominated the Diagnostic And Monitoring Segment.
Increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure, are increasing the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices, including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, globally. On the diagnostic and monitoring front, a new generation of portable and compact ECG is driving its greater adoption, especially in the home healthcare segment. Furthermore, the rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the demand for coronary stents.
The United States to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue
The United States dominates the cardiovascular devices market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and the high demand for continuous and home-based monitoring.
Detailed TOC of Cardiovascular Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advances to Boost the Market Growth
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Population
4.2.3 Increased Preference of Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Instruments and Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1 Electrocardiogram (ECG)
5.1.1.2 Remote Cardiac Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.1.2.1 Cardiac Assist Devices
5.1.2.2 Cardiac Rhythm Management Device
5.1.2.3 Catheter
5.1.2.4 Grafts
5.1.2.5 Heart Valves
5.1.2.6 Stents
5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Vascular
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Cordis Corporation
6.1.4 Edwards Life Science
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Gore Medical
6.1.7 Medtronic
6.1.8 Numed
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Canon Medical Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
