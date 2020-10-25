Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Physiotherapy Equipment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Physiotherapy Equipment market report contains a primary overview of the Physiotherapy Equipment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Physiotherapy Equipment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Physiotherapy Equipment industry.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Musculoskeletal Segment is Estimated to be Largest in Terms of Revenue Generated
The musculoskeletal segment was estimated to be the most profitable segment in terms of value and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment. As per the WHO estimates, more than 80% of the population is expected to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders during their lifetime. Furthermore, common musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain are the most common reason for patients visiting physiotherapists. Neurology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, raising awareness, rising geriatric population, and increasing disposable income.
Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate among all the regional markets, due to the growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. The countries, like China and Japan, are likely to fuel the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.
North America is likely to retain its dominant position in the physiotherapy equipment market. Rising geriatric population, high standard of care, and favorable government initiatives are driving the market growth in this region. In addition, the European markets are also likely to expand gradually during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders
4.2.3 Increase in Demand for Rehabilitation after Surgeries, Chemotherapy and Radiation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Trained and Skilled Personnel
4.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Equipment Type
5.1.1 Hydrotherapy
5.1.2 Electrotherapy
5.1.3 Cryotherapy
5.1.4 Continuous Passive Motion Units
5.1.5 Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit
5.1.6 Heat Therapy
5.1.7 Ultrasound
5.1.8 Laser Therapy Units
5.1.9 Other Equipment Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cardiovascular and Pulmonary
5.2.2 Neurological
5.2.3 Musculoskeletal
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By End Users
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics
5.3.3 Homes
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BTL Industries
6.1.2 DJO Global
6.1.3 Dynatronics
6.1.4 EMS Physio
6.1.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V
6.1.6 Isokinetics Inc.
6.1.7 Life Care Systems
6.1.8 Naimco/Rich-Mar
6.1.9 Patterson Medical
6.1.10 Zynex Medical Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
