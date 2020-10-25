Contract Research Organization Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Contract Research Organization Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Contract Research Organization market report contains a primary overview of the Contract Research Organization market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Contract Research Organization market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Contract Research Organization industry.
Key Market Trends:
Early-Phase Development Services Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.
With a growing number of patents expiring, the competition from generic counterparts of drugs is increasing and drug makers are under pressure to replace the revenue loss due to generics. Furthermore, R&D costs are increasing due to the complexity of drug molecules and more stringent regulatory requirements. Drug discovery and development process are becoming increasingly complex. To counter this complexity and streamline the operations, pharmaceutical firms are outsourcing early drug development processes. Additionally, leading CROs have developed significant expertise in the field of early-phase development and CROs are leveraging this expertise to offer highly efficient and accurate early-phase development services. CROs are also allowing small and middle size to enter the complex drug development process without significant investment in capital equipment. Pertaining to these reasons, the early-phase development services segment is poised to register robust growth rates.
Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate
Pricing pressure due to the changing reimbursement scenario and generic competition is causing major pharmaceutical firms to outsource the R&D and clinical trials, which is supplementing the growth of CRO services in the Asia-Pacific region. In the emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the cost of conducting clinical trials is relatively cheaper, due to fewer labor costs and low costs for handling clinical trial supplies. The cost is around 40-60% lesser in the emerging countries, as compared to the cost in developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The low cost and the presence of major contract research organizations are fueling the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of Contract Research Organization Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing R&D Expenditure
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials
4.2.3 Growing Trend of Outsourcing and Cost Savings Enabled by Using CRO services
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Service Type
5.1.1 Clinical Research Services
5.1.1.1 Phase I Clinical Research Services
5.1.1.2 Phase II Clinical Research Services
5.1.1.3 Phase III Clinical Research Services
5.1.1.4 Phase IV Clinical Research Services
5.1.2 Early-Phase Development Services
5.1.3 Laboratory Services
5.1.4 Consulting Services
5.2 By Therapeutic Area
5.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2 Infectious Diseases
5.2.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
5.2.4 Immunological Disorders
5.2.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.6 Respiratory Disorders
5.2.7 Diabetes
5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.3.2 Medical Device Companies
5.3.3 Academic Institutes
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Charles River
6.1.2 Envigo
6.1.3 ICON PLC
6.1.4 IQVIA
6.1.5 LabCorp
6.1.6 MeDPace Holdings
6.1.7 MPI Research
6.1.8 PAREXEL
6.1.9 PPD
6.1.10 PRA Health Sciences
6.1.11 SGS
6.1.12 Syneos Health
6.1.13 WuXi Pharmatech
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
