Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Academic Research Institutes are the Largest Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period
The government and private entities are found investing in the development of academic and research infrastructure in the emerging economies. This factor is positively boosting the oligonucleotide adoption in academic research institutes. There is an increase in the genomic research projects conducted by academic research institutes that have enabled the segment to account for the dominant share in the market.
North America is the Largest Growing Segment and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America dominates the market due to the presence of better health care infrastructure and increasing usage of oligonucleotides by pharmaceutical companies of the region. Furthermore, the strong foothold of North America in genomics, proteomics, oncology, diagnostic screening, and drug discovery has significantly contributed to maintaining its large share.
Detailed TOC of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Investments and R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
4.2.2 The Use of Synthesized Oligonucleotides in Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Applications
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligonucleotides
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 By Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product
5.1.1.1 Primers
5.1.1.2 Probes
5.1.1.3 Large-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides
5.1.1.4 Intermediate-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides
5.1.1.5 Other Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product Types
5.1.2 By Reagents
5.1.3 By Equipment
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 By Research
5.2.1.1 PCR
5.2.1.1.1 QPCR
5.2.1.1.2 Sequencing
5.2.1.1.3 Gene Synthesis
5.2.1.1.4 Other Research Application
5.2.2 By Diagnostics
5.2.3 By Therapeutics
5.2.3.1 RNAi
5.2.3.2 Nucleic Acid Aptamers
5.2.3.3 DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotides
5.2.3.4 Other Therapeutics
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Academic Research Institutes
5.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.3 Merck KGaA
6.1.4 Bio-Synthesis Inc.
6.1.5 Eurofins Genomics
6.1.6 Eurogentec
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 GenScript
6.1.9 Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
6.1.10 LGC Biosearch Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
